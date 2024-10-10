Keizer city candidate’s debate set for Oct. 22

The Keizertimes, with the city’s neighborhood associations, will hold a debate for the four Keizer city candidates who are running against each other in the general election on Nov. 5.

Mayor Cathy Clark faces former mayor Lore Christopher for the volunteer, two-year term position.

For City Council former councilor Marlene Parsons faces community activist Tammy Kunz, who serves as president of the Great Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association.

The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Robert L. Simons Council chambers in the Keizer Civic Center. Lyndon Zaitz, publisher of the Keizertimes will moderate the 90 minute debate between Clark and Christopher and Parsons and Kunz.