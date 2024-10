The Keizer Fire District held its 2024 Open House and Safety Fair at the fire hall on Chemawa Road on Monday, Oct. 7.

The event drew hundre ds of people, including many kids, who learned about safety.

Keizer firefighters and cadets helped attendees navigate the booths, offering safety information and giveaways. Kids were able to explore fire rigs and try out the Junior Firefighter Obstacle Course.

The Quilans (from left) Sarah, toddler AnnieMae, Danny and Charlie enjoy the Keizer Fire Open House and Safety Fair. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

The Keizer Fire station was filled with information and give-aways on Monday, Oct. 7

LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

A young fan wears his helmet proudly. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Kids visit with Sparky at the open house .LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Young boys experience a fire engine. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes