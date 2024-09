McNary girls soccer stands at 3-9 record

The Lady Celts volleyball team have had a difficult time so far this season. With a 3-9 record, they have nine remaining games to play to get into a winning season.

McNary lost 3-0 to the Sprague Lady Olympians on Tuesday, Sept. 24. They had three games in one day, Saturday, Sept. 21 (they won 2-0 vs. Putnam, 2-0 vs. Hillsboro. They lose 2-0 against McMinnville.

The next game for the Lady Celts is Monday, Sept. 30, against North Salem.

 Ashley West Рsetting the ball, against Sprague on Sept. 24.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes