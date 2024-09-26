McNary girls soccer stands at 3-9 record

The Lady Celts volleyball team have had a difficult time so far this season. With a 3-9 record, they have nine remaining games to play to get into a winning season.

McNary lost 3-0 to the Sprague Lady Olympians on Tuesday, Sept. 24. They had three games in one day, Saturday, Sept. 21 (they won 2-0 vs. Putnam, 2-0 vs. Hillsboro. They lose 2-0 against McMinnville.

The next game for the Lady Celts is Monday, Sept. 30, against North Salem.

Ashley West – setting the ball, against Sprague on Sept. 24.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes