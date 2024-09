The Lady Celts soccer team lost its sixth game of the season to Tualatin on Tuesday, Sept. 24, by a score of 1-4.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Ladies lost to Sam Barlow High School, at home, by a score of 0-2.

McNary girls soccer currently stands at 1-5.

The next game is 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Sprague.

Chloe Schwinof moving the ball up the field versus Barlow.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Kaelynn King with the header.

