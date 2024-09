So far the season, the McNary boys soccer team has won three games, lost two and tied one.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the boys won against Sunset High School, 3-1. The week before they lost to Portland’s Roosevelt High School, 7-5, in a non-conference game.

Allan Vasquez handles the ball in the game against Sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes.

Allan Vasquez fights for the ball against an opponent from Sunset.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes.