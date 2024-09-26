Celtic football winless after 4 games 

The McNary varsity football remains winless after four games. The Celts fell to the Sprague Olympians by a score of 42-0 on Friday, Sept. 20.

The game was dedicated to military veterans.

Lineman Daniel Cooper led the Celts onto Flesher Field carrying the American flag aloft in honor of the veterans.

Among the honored veterans were Sergeant Major Retired Cecil Owens and Sergeant First Class Retired Bob Johnson.



Daniel Cooper leads the Celtics football team onto the field before kick-off. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes



Wide receiver Caden Balos aims for the end zone.

STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes