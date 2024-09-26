Grassroots government starts at committee level…such as these

The City of Keizer is seeking applications for appointment to two city committees and youth liaisons.

Anyone interested in applying for a position on a committee can pick up an application at Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Rd, apply online at keizer.org/volunteer-application, call Deputy City Recorder Dawn Wilson at 503-856-3418 or email her at [email protected].

Applications should be received by Tuesday, Oct. 22. Interviews will be conducted at the Nov. 22 Volunteer Coordinating Committee meeting.

The Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee has two openings. The committee is responsible for reviewing traffic safety issues and making recommendations to the City Council.

This committee also makes recommendations for locations of bike lanes as well as work to promote bicycle safety.

The committee meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

The Parks Advisory Board is seeking to fill three positions. The board reviews and studies issues that involve development and maintenance of city parks. It also makes recommendations to the city council.

The board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

For students interested in getting involved with local government, there are opportunities to be a youth liaison on the Volunteer Coordinating, Budget, Audit and Personnel Policy Committees and the Planning Commission.

Those interested can apply online at keizer.org/YouthCommitteeLiaison.