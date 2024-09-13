Seven Keizerites named to city committees

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The Keizer City Council on Monday appointed seven residents to city committees,approving the recommendations of the Volunteer Coordinating Committee.

Two were appointed to the Keizer Public Arts Commission, two to the Budget Committee, two to the Planning Commission and one to Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Becka Brisbin, owner of Becka Makes Buttons, a pinback button making company, was appointed to the Public Arts Commission. She is also a founder of the non-profit Radness Ensues.

Brisbin is a former McNary High School student.

“I have been an artist and musician for all my life,” read her application. “I love to give back.”

She also wrote, “I was excited to see a position open on the Public Art Committee (sic) and I felt it would be a great opportunity to learn and get involved with the Keizer art community.”

Also appointed to the Keizer Public Art Commission was Kim Steen.

Jill Gust, of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

A life-long Keizer resident and McNary graduate, Gust’s three children have all participated in local sports.

“I have volunteered for numerous groups throughout Keizer,” she wrote in her application. “I would love to serve on a board with the City of Keizer to help improve my community.”

Gust served for six years on the McNary Athletic Boosters Club and is president this year. She also serves as treasurer for Keizer Fire Foundation.

Susan London was re-appointed to the Budget Committee. She originally joined the committee in 2021.

Before retiring, London spent about 50 years in bookkeeping, banking and budgeting.

“I have lived in Keizer for 17 years and consider this city to be my home,” London wrote on her application. “I am in favor of contributing to my community,”

Returning with London to the Budget Committee is Jonathan Thompson, who was first named to the position in 2015.

Thompson, with his wife Dr. Jennifer Frankel, owns Northwest Dental Arts. He is also a former president of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. He is long-time volunteer in the community.

“I believe that I can add a needed voice to budget decisions,” Thompson wrote on his application.

During his time on the committee, he and the other members dealt with the police and park fees, “as well as spending ARPA money in a way that helps Keizer residents without creating long-term obligations,” he wrote.

The Planning Commission gained a land use planner with the appointment of Lindsey King.

King has worked in planning and management in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

“I have collaborated extensively with commissions, councils and various governing bodies,” she wrote on her application.

She served as principal planner for Marion County, “ensuring the smooth and effective conduct of every hearing,” she wrote.

“Becoming a planning commissioner is an opportunity for me to contribute directly to shaping the development and growth of our community,” King wrote.

“With my background in land use planning and my experience in both the private and public sectors,” wrote King, “I bring a valuable perspective to the role. I am passionate about ensuring sustainable and thoughtful development that enhances quality of life for residents while preserving our natural and cultural resources.”

Frank Hostler also was appointed to the Planning Commission. Hostler has an extensive background in all phases of construction. He has worked in planning and code enforcement.

On his application, Hostler wrote, “There are a number of reasons I am volunteering my time with the city I reside in. Think global, act local. Oregon is growing. I would like to be a part of that.”

Hostler is a Native American, a member of the Kalapuya, Tolowa, Yurok and Paiute tribes.

