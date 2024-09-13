Parks tour takes in new fields, courts

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

On a tour of some of the city’s parks, Mayor Cathy Clark, city councilors and members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board were led by Parks Division Manager Robert Johnson for their first look at the turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park on Monday, Sept. 9.

The artificial turf fields have a new name, to better reflect what the facility is: Keizer Community Fields.

A ribbon cutting ceremony of the fields is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1. at 5 p.m.

The turf fields were developed with $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds plus another $2 million grant of ARPA funds from Marion County.

Discussion are still under way for management and operation of the fields.

Johnson also took the tour to the pickleball courts, now nearing completion, at Keizer Rapids Park.

Parks Board member Clay Rushton, a pickleball player, answered questions about the sport from tour members.

Pickleball has seen explosive growth across the country in recent years. Some statistics show that the sport has eclipsed tennis in popularity.

The pickleball courts are expected to be ready for use in October.

The tour continued onto the Keizer Little League complex and finished at PFC Ryan J. Hill Memorial Park at Keizer Station.

The city council makes regularly scheduled tours of parks throughout the year.



Mayor Cathy Clark, city councilors and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board took a tour of some parks on Monday, Sept. 9. Here they gathered at the Keizer Community Fields at Keizer Rapids Park.

PHOTO/Lyndon Zaitz of the Keizertimes

A ribbon cutting for the Keizer Community Fields at Keizer Rapids Park will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m.

The Keizer Rapids Park pickleball courts will be ready for play soon.