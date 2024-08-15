The best volunteer job in town

Dan Kohler finds that service on the Keizer City Council can be both “very frustrating and very rewarding.”

Soraida Cross says volunteer time on the city council allows “local residents to be agents of change.”

Robert Husseman compares a city council to a board of directors of a company.

Councilors are elected “to both oversee the city operations and to help people access or understand the closest form of government we have that impacts daily residential life,” he said.

The three incumbent city councilors spoke about such service as the filing deadline nears for city offices. The terms for Kohler, Cross and Husseman don’t end until 2027 but the mayor and three other city council spots are on the November general election ballot.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 13, two council seats had drawn a single candidate while the mayor’s race and one council seat had two candidates each.

The deadline to file paperwork to get on the ballot as a candidate is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

“It is strongly recommended that candidates submit all filing requirements no later than Aug. 20 to allow Marion County sufficient time to validate petition signatures,” according to Melissa Bisset, Keizer city recorder.

The mayor and city councilors are volunteers and are not paid.

Candidates must be registered voters, have lived in Keizer for at least 12 months, and turn in a petition signed by 120 registered Keizer voters.

Running for city council offers “an unparalleled opportunity for residents to directly contribute to shaping the future of our community,” said Cross.

“By serving on the council, individuals can voice the concerns and aspirations of their fellow neighbors, ensuring that their voices are heard and represented in decision-making processes,” she said.

She said serving on the council “is a chance to shape the future of our community for the better and leave a lasting impact on the lives of our residents.”

Kohler is candid about what can be expected by those elected to Keizer public office.

“Being on council is not for the person who is easily offended. I’ve been called many names and sometimes people are unhappy with my decision or vote on an issue,” he said. “You have to grow a thick skin.” However, he said he’s “been blessed to work with some wonderful people and accomplish great tasks. It can be very frustrating – and very rewarding.” “There will be times it is difficult and a great amount of work,” he said. “It is time consuming, however, worth it most of the time.”

“You should run if you think that the local government has not responded to voices like yours in the past,” he said. “Now is your opportunity to reflect more of what you see in Keizer.”

“You should run if you tolerate arcana and esoterica well,” he added. “An appreciation or embrace of novelty helps when considering comprehensive documents or plans. The rulebook of government, otherwise referred to as laws on the books, is thick.”

“The font size is small” he said.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.