Turf field management council topic

The Keizer City Council voted at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, to cancel the solicitation of proposals for management and operation of the new turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park.

City Attorney Joseph Lindsay acknowledged at the meeting that the Request for Proposals (RFP) was vague and recommended the process begin anew.

The council chambers was filled with representatives of the Mid-Valley Soccer Club (MVSC), in attendance to show their disappointment with early word that the city was considering giving the contract to Salem’s Capital Futbol Club.

The city received 11 letters from interested persons unhappy with an outside group getting the contract.

Dozens of people representing MVSC attended the council meeting, many wearing similar blue MVSC t-shirts.

Four people testified before the council. Shelby Gonzalez of MVSC, told the council that she is a board member, with long ties to Keizer. Regarding the city’s Request for Proposal, Gonzalez said she had never seen a RFP without a draft contract attached. She said she assumed that the contract would go to a Keizer organization.

Only two groups submitted proposals: Mid-Valley Soccer Club and Capital Futbol Club.

Gonzalez said, “I don’t quite understand how the city of Keizer awarding a non-Keizer club would be more advantageous and align with policy to support the local economy.”

She was followed by Keizer resident Christine Dieker, a long-time volunteer with sports organizations in the community.

Dieker told the council she has four decades of experience with youth sports. Critiquing the RFP, she said, “I didn’t feel love for Keizer” in the document.

“I love Keizer Rapids Park. We need more youth fields and facilities,”she concluded.

The third speaker was Derek Pratt, who moved with his family to Keizer several years ago. He related he and his family felt invested in the community. He said he was impressed with the Mid-Valley Soccer Club.

“So many more children need recreation sports instead of high-priced competitive organizations,” said Pratt.

Also speaking were Rebecca Fineran, president of Salem Women’s Football, who said her organization was partnering with the Mid-Valley Soccer Club.

The women’s football team has been playing at McNary High School.

The last to speak was Ryan Kinnett, co-president of the board of MVSC. He told councilors the organization serves about 3,300 kids.

“Forty percent of our service goes to Keizer,” Kinnett said. “MVCS has been Keizer strong for years,” he continued.

Remarks from all the speakers was met with applause from the audience, many of whom were younger residents.

After the testimony, Mayor Cathy Clark, said she appreciated the attendance of the audience.

“I appreciate the very thoughtful comments and testimony,” Clark told the crowd.

City Council President Shaney Starr echoed the mayor’s remark:

Addressing the younger members of the audience, Starr said, “You being here today means you are part of civics in action. When you show up and you use your voice, you can impact change in our community. You are the future.”

After testimony and deliberations from the councilors, Starr made a motion to cancel the current solicitation process for management and operation of the artifival turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park, finding it in the public interest to reevaluate the operation plan and procurement process.

To loud applause the motion was approved unanimously.

