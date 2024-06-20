Two new fire engines ready for duty 

Ladder 31, a 2022 Rosenbauer Articulating Platform 100′ Aerial Apparatus.

MCFD #1 station members gather around Heavy Brush 31, a 2023 Rosenbauer Type 3 Urban Interface Engine.

MCFD #1 station members gather around Ladder 31 after the ceremonial “wet down.”

The Marion County Fire District #1 (MCFD #1) held a traditional “push-in” ceremony to commemorate the newly-minted starting status of the two new engines. The engines were blessed by the fire crew at the district as well as the district’s pastor, Mitch Warren in a wet down, or spraying a fire truck with its own equipment.

The two engines, Heavy Brush 31 and Ladder 31, will both be housed at station 1 to fulfill different needs such as Heavy Brush 31 acting as a wildland fire and urban fire vehicle while Ladder 31 will help the department overcome the growing amount of multi-story buildings needing to be reached.

Heavy Brush 31 was a 100% grant award from the State of Oregon, and the Federal Grant covered 55% of Ladder 31 build costs to offset the funds saved for the apparatus, according to the associated press report.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

