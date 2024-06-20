Gaming at Valor Mentoring 

Valor Mentoring, a part of The REC, will be hosting a youth gaming event each Friday of the summer from 2-5 p.m. at The REC: Grange located at 441 Chemawa Rd N.

The free gaming event serves as a way to help engage youth via video games each week. Casual multiplayer games are available for those that come and there are several competitive gaming tournaments scheduled for the summer as well.

Prizes vary with the last winners receiving a grand prize of a pair of Samsung Buds.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

