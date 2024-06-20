Keizer Art Association July showcase 

Artist Nola Pear with her Best in Show rendition, High Water.

Artist Dee Hendrix with her 3rd place piece, Shared view from Mt. Constitution

The Keizer Art Association is hosting a July showcase titled, Travel Adventures, from June 27 – July 30, located in the Enid Joy Mount Art Gallery upstairs at the Keizer Cultural Center.

The showcase will be judged by Barbara Folawn. All art mediums are accepted. The only intake time for entries will be June 26 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Keizer Art Association inside the Keizer Cultural Center.

A reception and winner’s announcement will be held June 29 from 2-4 p.m. in the Keizer Art Association Gallery and Studio

The Keizer Cultural Center is located at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE.

