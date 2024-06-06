Longtime McNary coach to be honored at 2024 Beacon awards 

Former McNary teacher and coach, Larry Gahr Photo courtesy of Facebook

The annual Beacon awards, sponsored by the Salem Keizer High School Sports Booster Club, are coming on Thursday, July 13, at a ceremony held at the Elsinore Theater, in downtown Salem.

As a special note, McNary’s purported Beacon award winner is longtime former McNary basketball coach and teacher, Larry Gahr who is being honored for his dedication to the sport and for operating as one of the best coaches the state has ever seen, according to Beacons Vice- President Scott Whipple.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25 for all ages.

The event is held in order to honor school and community members who have made a lasting impact on prep athletic sports in the Salem- Keizer district, as well as student athletes participating in OSAA-sanctioned sports.

The Beacons overall goal revolves around helping remove any financial barrier to athletic participation faced by a student-athlete.

Whipple stated that the organization strives to “celebrate people who have shown excellence and leadership through high school athletics.”

Whipple noted that honorees either participated in, coached or administered Salem-Keizer sports.

“Many have fulfilled all those roles. But each of our Beacons are people who have been role models for the rest of us, shining a light on the importance of high school athletics,” Whipple added.

As a combination of all sides of school sports, the goal of the Beacons is to ensure that today’s top student athletes are standing with those who came before in order to, as Whipple said, “Get to see a glimpse of the future.”

Find more information and photos of last year’s awardees, check out: www.skbeacons.com.

To purchase tickets go to: www. etix.com/ticket/p/41839386/beacon-awards-salem-elsinore-theatre.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more