Facts vs. truth at KHT 

Jay Gipsen King (from left), Pamela Bilderbeck and Andy Bednarz comprise the cast of

KHT’s latest show, opening June 14. Submitted photo

Keizer Homegrown Theatre (KHT) will present the dramatic comedy, The Lifespan of a Fact opening June 14 for nine performances.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the 2018 play, based on the true story of John D’Agata’s essay What Happens There, follows Jim Fingal a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

The small cast includes Andy Bednarz as Jim Fingal, Jay Gipsen King as John D’Agata and Pamela Bilderbeck as Emily, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

Linda Baker directs KHT’s second production of the 2024 season. There is no intermission for the 85-minute play.

“My biggest triumph was finding the perfect cast and stage manager/assistant director,” said Baker. “Because of that, everything has been theater magic. Can’t imagine anyone other than Pamela, Andy or Jay playing these characters.”

Baker went on to honor assistant director Nielsen, saying, “Nor can I imagine a better production collaborator than Becky. Individually, they are wonderful and together we greater than the sum of our parts.”

Company veteran Becky Nielson is the assistant director, stage manager and understudy. John Robert McMorris, a KHT mainstay, is the assistant stage manager and understudy for the male roles.

The Lifespan of a Fact has been praised as a smart and engaging exploration of the nature of truth and the role of the media in society,

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from June 14 to June 29 with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, June 16, 23 and 30.

Tickets are $15 and are available at keizerhomegrowntheatre.org. Admission is free to holders of Oregon Trail cards.

The theatre’s 2024 season is presented by the Erik and Laura Davis Fund; the show sponsor is Willamette Valley Bank.

Keizer Homegrown Theatre is located on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. NE. A lift is available for those unable to navigate stairs.

