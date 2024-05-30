Jose Cervantes-Whiteaker

Manuel Garica Cervantes-McNary

Marina Ramirez-Claggett

Middle and High School students from the Keizer-Salem area were honored, including three from Keizer, on Tuesday, May 7, at the 28th Turnaround Achievement Awards at the Keizer Civic Center.

Keizer students Marina Ramirez from Claggett Creek Middle School and Jose Cervantes from Whiteaker Middle School received the honors for their school and Manuel Garcia Cervantes was the McNary High School representative.

All recipients were recognized for their work in turning around their academic and personal lives.

The Turnaround Achievement Awards were presented by Valor Mentoring. This was the 28th edition of the awards, which were started by Don and Ann Lebold, the previous owners of the former Town and Country Lanes, now The REC. Tim Davis, CEO of Valor Mentoring, which operates The REC, has committed to continuing the awards.

