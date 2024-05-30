Donald Trump, flanked by attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, arrives for his criminal trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS

On May 30, 2024, Donald John Trump, the 45th president of the United States, was found guilty on all counts by a jury of his peers in a case regarding an alleged affair Trump had with porn actress, Stormy Daniels, and his falsification of business documents as well as elections fraud in order to hide the affair.

A total of 34 counts faced the former president, composed of 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries and 11 checks falsely labeled as being payment for legal “retainer.”

Trump initially pleaded “not guilty” to all counts.

The case originates from an alleged encounter between the former president and Daniels in 2006 when the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

Trump, at the time, was married to his current wife, Melania Trump, who had given birth to his fourth son Barron four months prior.

This verdict is not expected to inhibit the former president’s current campaign as he is still legally able to run and possibly win the election.

After the trial, Trump appeared before the news media and gave a short response to the verdict, noting that “this is a rigged trial and a disgrace.”

Trump went on to state that he ““didn’t do anything wrong” and was “a very innocent man.”

Trump blamed the Biden administration stating the verdict was made by them in order to hurt an opponent.

Indicating his intent to still run, Trump noted that “The real verdict will be on Nov. 5 by the people.”

Finally, Trump went on to suggest that the country is being “overflowed” with prisoners as well as mental patients, all of whom are coming to the country illegally.

Sentencing of the former president will come in the following weeks, tentatively dated to occur on July 11, according to a release from Judge Juan Merchan, the justice assigned to the case.

The former president still faces several more criminal trials though some, such as the illegal withholding of sensitive government documents, has been indefinitely postponed by Florida Judge Aileen Cannon.

Check out a timeline of upcoming trials the former president faces here.

