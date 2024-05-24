 Blood drive at St. Edwards

St. Edwards church is located at 5303 River Rd. N in Keizer

Saint Edward Catholic Church will host a blood drive by the American Red Cross, on Thursday, May 30.

The drive begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or sign up online at RedCrossBlood.org, using code stedwardskeizer.

