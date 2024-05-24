2023 Soggy day at the park attendees on Keizer River Rapids Park dock.

Hosted by the Claggett Creek Watershed council, the Soggy Day at the Park event is coming back to Keizer on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at the Rotary Amphitheatre in Keizer Rapids Park.

The family-friendly outdoor event will have a variety of attractions including, taco trucks, face painting, the chance to operate a backhoe, first responder demonstrations and a helpful information booth.

The purpose of the event is to help introduce Keizerites to more natural stewardship skills in order to help a generation grow up with love and respect for the environment.

The event will also strive to educate attendees about how to keep free of toxic materials that find its way into Keizer water.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

