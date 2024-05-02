Fashionistas unite at Sheep to Shawl festival 

The Willamette Heritage Center was the scene on Saturday, May 7, 2022, for the 36th Sheep to Shawl event.

Willamette Heritage Center (WHC) in Salem, will host the 37th Sheep to Shawl Festival, on Saturday, May 4.

The free event is a way to experience wool and its processing from shearing to finished product. The public can watch skilled shearers remove the wool from sheep, goats and rams. Attendees will be able to learn about alpacas, llamas and rabbits.

Other activities during the day will include animal visiting, children’s activities, fiber artists, woodworkers, blacksmiths and flintknappers.

There will also be living heritage demonstrators, live music, food and drinks, games and shopping.

There will be many one-of-a-kind handmade goods from local artisans and vendors.

Hours of the free event are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the same day, the Willamette Heritage Center will hold an archaeology open house on the northwest corner of the site where partners from City of Salem, Willamette University, Oregon Archaeological Society and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have been working over the past three years on locating the original foundations of the Parsonage building built in 1841.

The Willamette Heritage Center is located at 1313 Mill St. SE in Salem.

For more information, visit willametteheritage.org.

