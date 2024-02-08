Best of Show winner, photo: Water Wall by Kelsey Jarnagin

McNary High School art students are in the spotlight this February at the Keizer Art Association’s Enid Joy Mount Gallery.

Students’ entries were in five categories: 2D, 3D, photography, digital art and unified art. The association’s classroom was standing room only for presentation of exhibit awards on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Judging this year’s show were photographer John Jarnett and Carol Harris of the art association.

A parade of entries were presented and blue ribbons bestowed on the winners.

The Best of Show Award was given to Kelsey Jarnigan for her smartphone photo, Water Wall. Judge Jarnett called it “Excellent work.”

McNary students shine in KAA art show

In 2D Molly Bannister’s Flower Woman won first place, followed by Charisma Karst’s Lavender in second place. Winning third was Millie Sander’s painting of her cat, Frank, in The Almighty Frizard.

In the 3D category, Logan Blanco was presented the first place for his diorama, Chooma. In second place was Jessica Cotting for Hollow Manor; Shifty Puckett won third place for My Teacher, a ceramic piece showing dolphins riding an ocean wave. Puckett cited her grandmother as she accepted her ribbon, “She taught me how to ride the wave of life,” she said.

Photography was well represented in the show. Luke Chappell won first place honors for his self-portrait, Confessions of a Profession, showing himself in shadows. Summer Sights by Valeria Garcia Gortez took second place honors while St. Louis Cathedral by Kelsey Jarnigan won third place.

Luke Chappell also won first place in digital art with Unrest From the Inside. He also won second place with Visions of the Ill Minded. Lucas Purdue won third place for Me, Myself and I, his triple-exposed portrait of himself on a river bank.

McNary High School Unified Art class submitted entries. First place in 2D art went to Danica Ryther for her ink pen-watercolor set of dinosaurs titled Dino Pop. Second place was awarded to Polar Opposites, a collaboration by Tegan Estes, Jessica Cottings, Raquel Garcia Sandoval and Inos Balos. Trippy a collaboration by Makayla Guzman, Pheonix Ott and Raeden Trost, in third place.

Gavin Edwards won the first prize for his ceramic 3D Dino.

Winning art will be displayed at the Keizer Civic Center after the Student Art Show ends later in February.

The March show at Keizer Art Association is the annual color show, opening Feb. 29. This year’s chosen color is blue.

For more information visit keizerarts.com.

Lucas Purdue and his Me, Myself and I

Andrea Maciel Rodriguez holds her ceramic art, American Pie and Lunch

Flower Woman by Molly Bannister

Luke Chappell with his winning digital art, Unrest from the Inside

Logan Blanco’s diorama, Chooma, won first place in 3D art

Another diorama piece, Hollow Manor

Ribbon winner Gavin Edwards with this dino piece

