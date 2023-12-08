Keizer Strategic Plan Public Meeting

The Keizer City Council will hold a work session Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and consider revisions to the 5-year Strategic Plan.

The public is welcome to the session to listen in and learn about the plan itself and to see the proposed direction the City Council wants to take Keizer in.

The consultants aiding the counsel in this matter at the Dec. 11 meeting are from Sara Singer Wilson (SSW) Consulting and have been working with the council on the strategic plan for the last year.

For more information call Melissa Bisset at 503-856-3412.

