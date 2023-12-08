Public Funding Hearing

All are welcome to a public hearing being held at the Robert L Simon Council Chambers at Keizer City Hall on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

The hearing will be convened to discuss and consider a supplemental budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, specifically for the Street Lighting fund, the Water fund as well as the Water Facility fund.

An additional $25,000 will be appropriated for the street lighting fund as well as transferring another $25,000 from a contingency fund to help provide for the increase in electrical costs.

Around $69,000 will be appropriated for the Water fund with an additional $50,000 from a transfers fund to provide capital for additional water system related costs.

The final item involves reducing capital transfers from the Water Facility fund as this is the fund that will have $50,000 transferred from it into the Water fund.

If you have any questions regarding this meeting, please contact Tim Wood, Finance Director at (503) 390-3700.

