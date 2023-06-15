Arts & Entertainment

Exit Laughing at the Pentacle Theater runs through July 1

by on

More in Arts & Entertainment:

Exit Laughing continues its run at Pentacle Theatre through Saturday, July 1. 

The play by Paul Elliott tells the story of three Southern ladies who ‘borrow’ the ashes from a funeral home of their fourth partner for their weekly bridge game. The evening involves a police raid, a stripper and more. 

Remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, through July 1. 

Ticket prices range from $17 to $33 depending on day and seat location. 

The show is sponsored by M & D Cabinets. 

Sharing is caring!