Lee Brice at Capital City LIVE! 6/21 at Fairgrounds

Country artist Lee Brice will perform at Capital City LIVE! At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the L.B. Day Amphitheatre at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, for a benefit for Family Building Blocks.

There will be pre-party at 4:30 p.m., presented by KRKT Radio featuring a live performance by Trevor Tagle.

Capital City LIVE! benefits children and families partnering with Family Building Blocks, the certified relief nursery of Marion and Polk counties. Each year, Family Building Blocks’ Therapeutic Classrooms, Home Visiting services, and Parenting Education programs support over 1,200 children and 800 families.

Tickets are on sale at tickettomato.com. Prices are $135 for Tier 1 (Black “Party Pit” – Standing Only); $87 for Tier 2 (Red), $77 for Tier 3 (Yellow and Green) and $67 for Tier 4 (Blue).

The evening is sponsored by Bonaventure Senior Living.

