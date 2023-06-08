Library sets summer reading programs

The Keizer Community Library summer reading programs are starting soon.

The Find Your Voice program will be held for children ages birth through high school from June 15 to Sept. 9. Students can sign up for the program on Thursday June 15 at the library. Those participating will be eligible to win small prizes during the summer and a new book to own when the program is completed.

Members will also be entered into a drawing for the grand prizes: two $100 contributions toward an existing or new Maps Credit Union Youth Savings Account, courtesy of the reading club sponso,r Maps Community Foundation.

Teens who join the program can also earn a free book and be entered into the drawing for the grand prize.

Free summer programs begin on Wednesday, June 21. Storyteller Anne Marie Sterry will come to the Keizer Community Library patio at 3 p.m. to present a show for kids age four through adult. The program will continue weekly every Wednesday at 3 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 9. The program’s shows include a juggler, puppet show, craft or science projects, and a Children’s Educational Theater presentation. All craft programs will be conducted in both English and Spanish. The final Summer Program, on Friday, Aug. 18, will consist of a stuffed animal sleepover. Kids can sign up in person or by calling the Library at 503-390-2370.

