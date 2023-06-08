OSBN cites three Keizer nurses

Three Keizer residents were subjects of action by the Oregon State Board of Nursing during its May 17 board meeting.

Debra I. Blondo, a registered nurse, was reprimanded for improperly delegating the performance of a nursing procedure to a UAP (unlicensed assistive personnel) and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.

Nancy E. Parrott’s nursing assistant certificate was revoked for failing to respect the dignity and rights of clients and engaging in other unacceptable behavior in the presence of the client.

The registered nurse license of Anne M. Meeks was reinstated and she was placed on probation for 24 months for previously using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself and others.

Copies of public disciplinary documents for any of the below actions are available on the Board’s website at oregon.gov/OSBN/documents/OSBN_discipline5-17-23.pdf or by contacting the OSBN office at 971-673-0658.

