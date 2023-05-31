Family celebrates patriarch’s 95th

With members of his family gathered around, Roy Ziebart celebrated his 95th birthday at Keizer’s Arete Living (formerly Arbor Memory Care) on Tuesday, May 30.

Three sons, in-laws, grand- and great-grand children helped Ziebart mark the day in the facility’s activity room, festooned with banners.

Ziebart, a descendant of Germans who immigrated to America from Romania, built several successful businesses in the Keizer-Salem region, constructing and framing houses. His son, Ed, said he had a hand in building more than 1,000 homes in the area.

The newly minted 95-year old had an eighth grade education. He stayed home and worked while his brothers fought in World War II. The family homestead was on Chemawa Road, across from the original Claggett family land claim. He married Barbara of Silverton, who passed away in 1997.

Roy and Barbara raised seven children. Three of his sons were at the birthday celebration. Two of their sisters live in other parts of the country and were unable to attend.

A charter member of Saint Edward Catholic Church, Roy was also a member of the Keizer Merchants Association and the Home Builders Association. Roy inherited a solid work ethic from his parents and grandparents. Though he loved to dance, and did so into his 80s, his primary hobby was work, said Ed.

Gathering for his birthday were sons Ed, Doug and Joe, their wives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as family friends.

Sharing is caring!