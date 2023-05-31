‘Diamonds’ raises more than $20K for holiday baskets

The Keizer Network of Women’s (KNOW) Percey Presents event added more than $23,000 to the Gift Basket program for 2023. The program delivers food boxes, gifts and toys to families in need during the holidays. Percey Presents, held on May 25 at the Keizer Civic Center, is an annual fundraiser giving women the opportunity to dress in evening wear.

Members of Men in Action in Keizer (MAK) performed as servers, bussers and escorts.

Corri Falardeau, executive director of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, urging higher bids on silent and oral auction items.

Percey Presents, aside from raising funds for the Giving Basket program, also honors local teachers. Groups of educators from schools throughout Keizer sat at tables sponsored by businesses.

The theme of the night was Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. Attendees did not disappoint as the room was awash in sequins, beads and bling. Keizer’s elected women were present as Mayor Cathy Clark, Councilors Laura Reid and Shaney Starr mixed with the crowd along with Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson and Salem city councilor Julie Hoy.

Six days before Percey Presents, the Chamber held the Bloomin’ Iris Golf Tournment at McNary Golf Club on Friday, May 19. The tournament raised more than $3,000 for the Giving Basket program.

