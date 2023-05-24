Keizer community events calendar

Work Source Oregon
• June 1st Spring Fling Career Fair from 11am to 2pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2
• June 1st Veteran Career Fair from 10am to 2 pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2
Keizer / Salem Area Seniors
• June 3rd Pancake Breakfast $5 from 8am to 9am
Dance Crossfire $5 light refreshments
• June 4th Dance Lee Nicholas & Diane $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments
• June 17th Dance Jefferson Parks $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments
• June 18th Kansas City Rhythm Band $5 from 2pm to 4:30pm, light refreshments
• June 24th Dance Billy & the Rockets $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments
• June 25th Dance Chuck the DJ $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments
McNary Athletic Booster Club
• June 3rd Annual Auction from 5pm to 10pm, at Keizer Civic Center on Chemawa
Paralyzed Veterans of America / PVA
• June 10th Show & Shine Car Show at Home Depot, 3795 Hagers Grove RD SE Salem from 10am to 2pm
• July 15th PVA Try-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament, McNary Golf Club, 503-362-7998
Kicking’ Cancer
• June 25th Charity Softball Game, Keizer Police Dpt and Keizer Fire Dpt at 2pm, Volcanoes Stadium
Keizer Fire
• June 20th Keizer Fire Board Meeting 7pm at Keizer Fire Station
City of Keizer
• June 16th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party kick off dance from 7pm to 10, cup cakes and cake served
• June 17th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party, family fun from 10am to 7pm, Civic Center on Chemawa
Keizer Chamber of Commerce (keizerchamber.com/events)
• Keizer Chamber Greeters every Tuesday from 8:30am to 9:30am check the website for location
• Keizer Chamber After-hours 3rd Thursday from 5:30pm, check Chamber website for location
City of Keizer
• June 5th City Council Meeting from 7pm to 9pm, at the Civic Center on Chemawa
Keizer Community Library
• Every Wednesday at 10:30 Preschool Story Time
• June 15th Summer Reading Club Begins
Keizer Art Association
• June 6th Tips for Matting & Framing Artwork by Susie Kroeker, from 6pm to 8pm at Keizer’s Cultural Center
McNary High School
• June 9th Commencement 2pm and Grad Party from 11pm to June 10 at 4am
St Edward Church
• June 4th Pancake Breakfast from 9am to 12noon, public is invited
• June 28th Community Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30, public is invited