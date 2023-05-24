CITY, COMMUNITY, EVENTS

Keizer community events calendar

Work Source Oregon

• June 1st Spring Fling Career Fair from 11am to 2pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2

June 1st Veteran Career Fair from 10am to 2 pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2

Keizer / Salem Area Seniors

June 3rd Pancake Breakfast $5 from 8am to 9am
Dance Crossfire $5 light refreshments

• June 4th Dance Lee Nicholas & Diane $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments

June 17th Dance Jefferson Parks $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments

• June 18th Kansas City Rhythm Band $5 from 2pm to 4:30pm, light refreshments

• June 24th Dance Billy & the Rockets $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments

• June 25th Dance Chuck the DJ $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments

McNary Athletic Booster Club

• June 3rd Annual Auction from 5pm to 10pm, at Keizer Civic Center on Chemawa

Paralyzed Veterans of America / PVA

• June 10th Show & Shine Car Show at Home Depot, 3795 Hagers Grove RD SE Salem from 10am to 2pm 

July 15th PVA Try-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament, McNary Golf Club, 503-362-7998

Kicking’ Cancer

June 25th Charity Softball Game, Keizer Police Dpt and Keizer Fire Dpt at 2pm, Volcanoes Stadium

Keizer Fire

June 20th Keizer Fire Board Meeting 7pm at Keizer Fire Station

City of Keizer

June 16th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party kick off dance from 7pm to 10, cup cakes and cake served

• June 17th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party, family fun from 10am to 7pm, Civic Center on Chemawa

Keizer Chamber of Commerce (keizerchamber.com/events)

• Keizer Chamber Greeters every Tuesday from 8:30am to 9:30am check the website for location

• Keizer Chamber After-hours 3rd Thursday from 5:30pm, check Chamber website for location

City of Keizer

• June 5th City Council Meeting from 7pm to 9pm, at the Civic Center on Chemawa

Keizer Community Library

• Every Wednesday at 10:30 Preschool Story Time

• June 15th Summer Reading Club Begins

Keizer Art Association

• June 6th Tips for Matting & Framing Artwork by Susie Kroeker, from 6pm to 8pm at Keizer’s Cultural Center

McNary High School

June 9th Commencement 2pm and Grad Party from 11pm to June 10 at 4am

St Edward Church

June 4th Pancake Breakfast from 9am to 12noon, public is invited

June 28th Community Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30, public is invited

