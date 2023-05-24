Keizer community events calendar

Work Source Oregon

• June 1st Spring Fling Career Fair from 11am to 2pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2

• June 1st Veteran Career Fair from 10am to 2 pm at Salem Campus, 4000 Lancaster DR NE Salem Bldg #2

Keizer / Salem Area Seniors

• June 3rd Pancake Breakfast $5 from 8am to 9am

Dance Crossfire $5 light refreshments

• June 4th Dance Lee Nicholas & Diane $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments

• June 17th Dance Jefferson Parks $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments

• June 18th Kansas City Rhythm Band $5 from 2pm to 4:30pm, light refreshments

• June 24th Dance Billy & the Rockets $5 from 7pm to 10pm, light refreshments

• June 25th Dance Chuck the DJ $5 from 2pm to 4pm, light refreshments

McNary Athletic Booster Club

• June 3rd Annual Auction from 5pm to 10pm, at Keizer Civic Center on Chemawa

Paralyzed Veterans of America / PVA

• June 10th Show & Shine Car Show at Home Depot, 3795 Hagers Grove RD SE Salem from 10am to 2pm

• July 15th PVA Try-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament, McNary Golf Club, 503-362-7998

Kicking’ Cancer

• June 25th Charity Softball Game, Keizer Police Dpt and Keizer Fire Dpt at 2pm, Volcanoes Stadium

Keizer Fire

• June 20th Keizer Fire Board Meeting 7pm at Keizer Fire Station

City of Keizer

• June 16th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party kick off dance from 7pm to 10, cup cakes and cake served

• June 17th Keizer’s 40th Birthday Party, family fun from 10am to 7pm, Civic Center on Chemawa

Keizer Chamber of Commerce (keizerchamber.com/events)

• Keizer Chamber Greeters every Tuesday from 8:30am to 9:30am check the website for location

• Keizer Chamber After-hours 3rd Thursday from 5:30pm, check Chamber website for location

City of Keizer

• June 5th City Council Meeting from 7pm to 9pm, at the Civic Center on Chemawa

Keizer Community Library

• Every Wednesday at 10:30 Preschool Story Time

• June 15th Summer Reading Club Begins

Keizer Art Association

• June 6th Tips for Matting & Framing Artwork by Susie Kroeker, from 6pm to 8pm at Keizer’s Cultural Center

McNary High School

• June 9th Commencement 2pm and Grad Party from 11pm to June 10 at 4am

St Edward Church

• June 4th Pancake Breakfast from 9am to 12noon, public is invited

• June 28th Community Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30, public is invited

