Local body shop nearing sapphire status 

Jackson’s Body Shop will mark its 65th year of business, serving the Mid-Willamette Valley region. A celebratory open house is scheduled for September. The festivities will start at 3 p.m. and take place at the shop, 3353 Silverton Rd NE in Salem. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

It was also announced that Larry Jackson has become the sole shareholder in the business. He has worked at the business for more than 40 years. In 1998 he became a 50% shareholder with his cousin, Jerry Jackson.

Larry credits the shop’s continual success to various factors. He explains, “It’s really about everyone — generations of family members who have worked here, our dedicated employees, important partnerships with businesses and organizations — most importantly integrity and the commitment to our customers.”

Under Larry’s ownership, the shop has continued its tradition of giving back to the community. Their sponsorships, donations and volunteerism have benefited numerous youth sports leagues, Boys & Girls Club, several Salem-Keizer high schools, Keizer Network of Women and the chambers of commerce in both Salem and Keizer.

