McNary’s Celebration of Music returns to the Elsinore May 3

The top performing ensembles from McNary will return to the historic stage of the Elsinore Theatre in Salem for the second annual McNary’s Celebration of Music at the Elsinore Theatre on May 3.

The evening will showcase the Highlander Classics choir, Chamber Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble.

Tickets are available at elsinoretheatre.com or at the door.

Adults are $10, students $8 and children 5 and under are free.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The historic Elsinore Theatre is located at 170 High St. in Salem.

