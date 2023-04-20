Seven will vie for DYW title

Seven McNary High School juniors will vie for the title of Keizer’s Distinguished Woman 2024.

The progam will be on Saturday, April 29, in the Ken Collins Theater at the school, starting at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 5:3o p.m.; tickets are $10. Admission is free for students.

This year’s event will mark the 50th anniversary of the program which began as Keizer’s Junior Miss. One of Keizer’s winners, Amy Kerr, went on to win the state title and the national title in 2002.

Until this year Kerr was the only Keizer woman to represent Oregon at the national progam held in Mobile, Alabama. In June Kiele Jarnagin will be Oregon’s candidate.

On April 29 the candidates will compete in six categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, self-expression and spirit.

