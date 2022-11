This year marks the 40th anniversary of the City of Keizer and the Keizer City Council invites you to drop in to the Open House to celebrate.

When: November 2, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Keizer Community Center Lobby (Living Room)

There will be refreshments and entertainment!

Come share your memories of Keizer . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.