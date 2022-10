Keizer detectives on Tuesday arrested two people police say broke into a house last month with another man who the homeowner shot and killed.

Cameron Wessman, 29, and Elizabeth Rogers, 25, both Salem residents, were charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary in Marion County Circuit Court, court records showed.

