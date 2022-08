Coming into Friday’s series opener with the Campesinos, the Volcanoes offense had gone dormant, scoring just 26 runs in the seven games played in August.

But in their four games with the Campesinos this week, the Volcanoes offense which at one time led the league in scoring reawakened. They outscored the Campesinos 34-18 in the four game sweep.

