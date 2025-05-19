KeizerFEST photos: Getting ready for the big parade

The rain shut off just in time as classic cars, topless Corvettes and other entries arrived Saturday for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade.

Northeast Lockhaven Drive took on a festive air as one entry after another rolled in ­– pickups pulling trailers converted into floats, fancy cars to carry dignitaries, and a fleet of fire and police vehicles.

Groups took the time to put the finishing touches – airing up balloons, wiring on iris blooms, checking makeup in the side view mirror.

At then, it was time to go please the crowd during what was the 75th anniversary community parade in Keizer.

Jennie Cruz finishes decorating the Keizer Chick-fil-A’s entry in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Competitors for the Distinguished Young Woman title in Keizer pose with “little sisters” as they prepare for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Mary Oprah, a longtime volunteer for the young women’s program, poses with competitors for the Distinguished Young Woman title in Keizer as they prepare for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Entries prepare for the launch of the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Even this big rig from Schurter Trucking of Silverton gets a final touchup in preparation for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Kara Rotella prepares the entry of Friends of Felines for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. Parade entries staged on Northeast Lockhaven Drive. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Banners are spread out to announce trophy winners for the 2025 Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade.

