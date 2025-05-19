KeizerFEST photos: Getting ready for the big parade

The rain shut off just in time as classic cars, topless Corvettes and other entries arrived Saturday for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade.
Northeast Lockhaven Drive took on a festive air as one entry after another rolled in – pickups pulling trailers converted into floats, fancy cars to carry dignitaries, and a fleet of fire and police vehicles.
Groups took the time to put the finishing touches – airing up balloons, wiring on iris blooms, checking makeup in the side view mirror.
At then, it was time to go please the crowd during what was the 75th anniversary community parade in Keizer.
