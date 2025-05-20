KeizerFEST photos: Annual parade draws good crowd in Keizer

The annual parade didn’t disappoint Keizer fans on Saturday, May 17.

The rain that was forecast for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade quit hours before the parade start. A mostly sunny day took hold as the parade took over River Road from Northeast Lockhaven Drive to the south end of Keizer.

With good weather, fans lined the street to watch – kids in strollers, people in lawn chairs or on blankets, and those watching from parked vehicles.

The event is orchestrated by the Keizer Chamber of Commercei.

Here are the trophy winners for 2025:

•Mayor’s Trophy – Countryside Christian Church – float

•Best Theme – ServiceMaster – van

• Commercial Division – Ted Ferry, State Farm Vehicles

• Spirit Award – Gubser Gators, float

•Most Unique – Friends of Felines, float

• Most Humorous – Serenity Cleaners, float

• Best Rodeo Court – St. Paul Rodeo, horseback royalty

•Honorable Mention – Hotel Salem, dancers

•Honorable Mention – Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer, contestants

Eleanor Bachle, 3, waits for the start of the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Grand marshal Hector Blanco rides on an antique fire engine in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A trumpeter performs with other musicians on a float in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A Keizer Little League player hands out candy at the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Miss Marion-Polk County winners ride in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Royalty from the St. Paul Rodeo participate in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Young spectators wolf down a snack while waiting for the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Lincoln Isom, Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship winner, rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A rig from the Keizer Fire District participate in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A pony rider trots along in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

A happy passenger enjoys the route from the State Farm float in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Miss Marion-Polk County winners ride in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

An inflatable cat lady walks the route of the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Dancers from the Enlace Cross-Cultural Community Development Project entertain the crowd in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Keizer City Councilor Marlene Parsons rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Kids scramble for candy during the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Spectators of all kinds took in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland monitors an intersection during the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Local ballplayers work the specatators during the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer City Councilor Soraida Cross rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer City Councilor Shaney Starr rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer City Councilor Lore Christopher rides in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer City Councilor Dan Kohler rides with granddaughter Zoey Kohler in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Local baseball mascots show their stuff in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players in Keizer Little League march in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players in Keizer Little League march in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Lindsey Baumer, president of the Gubser PTC, shows off the trophy for the Gubser Elementary School entry in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

An entry from Gubser Elementary School participates in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Cowboys and their trained horses from El Rancho Alegre participate in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Rigs from Marion County Fire District 1 participate in the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

The color guard from McNary ROTC leads the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17. The parade is organized by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

