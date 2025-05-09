Keizer Police Department calls

April 27 – May 5
Keizer police responded Sunday evening to a crash on Northeast Chemawa Road at Ulali Drive.
Christine M. Brannock, 39, of Woodburn, was arrested for DUI, unlawful possession of meth, reckless driving, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
On Sunday, April 27, at about 8:30 p.m., police responded to a man threatening relatives with a heavy metal chair at a home on North Apple Blossom Avenue. Atrian Danis, 38, of Keize was arrested for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
2:42 p.m. – Assist rendered – public/civil in the 7500 block of Kayla Shae St NE
7:24 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged on Lockhaven Dr NE & Chemawa Rd NE
8:24 p.m. – Unlawful use/carry weapon – dis. conduct in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N
8:24 p.m. – Menacing – use/display weapons in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N
8:24 p.m. – Disorderly conduct 2nd deg in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N
11:00 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – vandalism in the 7000 block of Rose Park Ln NE
11:32 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 4000 block of Manbrin Dr N
MONDAY, APRIL 28
2:47 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 3800 block of River Rd N
TUESDAY, APRIL 29
8:48 a.m. – Harassment – physical in the 500 Block of Chemawa Rd N
9:03 a.m. – Assist rendered – welfare check in the 1000 Block of Mandarin St NE
5:24 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N
9:20 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged on Chemawa Rd NE & Keizer Station Blvd NE
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30
10:02 a.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 4900 Block of River Rd N
10:02 a.m. – Burglary I – residence in the 4900 Block of River Rd N
12:17 p.m. – Property – found in the 5100 Block of 10th Ave NE
2:56 p.m. – Criminal mistreatment I – simple assault in the 1000 Block of Barbara Ave NE
5:07 p.m. – Restraining order violation (specify offenses) in the 800 Block of Chemawa Rd N
5:57 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – vandalism in the 2500 Block of Tepper Ln NE
8:11 p.m. – AOA – warrant served in the 5400 Block of River Rd N
10:28 p.m. – Menacing – use/display weapons in the 4400 Block of River Rd N
9:00 p.m. – Property – lost in the 3800 Block of River Rd N
THURSDAY, MAY 1
3:51 p.m. – Assist rendered – law in the 3000 Block of Division St
FRIDAY, MAY 2
8:01 a.m. – Theft I – by deception/false pretenses in the 4700 Block of Harcourt Ave NE
2:48 p.m. – Theft i – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
7:31 p.m. – Criminal mischief I – crime damage in the 1900 Block of Chemawa Rd N
SATURDAY, MAY 3
1:25 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 5100 block of River Rd
7:26 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd
SUNDAY, MAY 4
1:19 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 300 block of Janet Ave N
2:29 a.m. – Reckless driving in the 2900 block of Broadway St NE
2:29 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. in the 2900 block of Broadway St NE
8:15 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5600 block of Ulali Dr NE
7:29 p.m. – Resisting arrest – dis. conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Reckless endangering – dis. conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Reckless driving on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Impound/tow auto on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Drugs – unlawful poss methamphetamine on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
7:29 p.m. – Assault police officer – simple on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE
MONDAY, MAY 5
3:30 a.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit theft in the 4600 Block of Lowell Ave NE
