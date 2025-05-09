Keizer Police Department calls

April 27 – May 5

Keizer police responded Sunday evening to a crash on Northeast Chemawa Road at Ulali Drive.

Christine M. Brannock, 39, of Woodburn, was arrested for DUI, unlawful possession of meth, reckless driving, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, April 27, at about 8:30 p.m., police responded to a man threatening relatives with a heavy metal chair at a home on North Apple Blossom Avenue. Atrian Danis, 38, of Keize was arrested for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

2:42 p.m. – Assist rendered – public/civil in the 7500 block of Kayla Shae St NE

7:24 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged on Lockhaven Dr NE & Chemawa Rd NE

8:24 p.m. – Unlawful use/carry weapon – dis. conduct in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N

8:24 p.m. – Menacing – use/display weapons in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N

8:24 p.m. – Disorderly conduct 2nd deg in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Ave N

11:00 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – vandalism in the 7000 block of Rose Park Ln NE

11:32 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 4000 block of Manbrin Dr N

MONDAY, APRIL 28

2:47 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 3800 block of River Rd N

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

8:48 a.m. – Harassment – physical in the 500 Block of Chemawa Rd N

9:03 a.m. – Assist rendered – welfare check in the 1000 Block of Mandarin St NE

5:24 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

9:20 p.m. – Failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged on Chemawa Rd NE & Keizer Station Blvd NE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

10:02 a.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 4900 Block of River Rd N

10:02 a.m. – Burglary I – residence in the 4900 Block of River Rd N

12:17 p.m. – Property – found in the 5100 Block of 10th Ave NE

2:56 p.m. – Criminal mistreatment I – simple assault in the 1000 Block of Barbara Ave NE

5:07 p.m. – Restraining order violation (specify offenses) in the 800 Block of Chemawa Rd N

5:57 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – vandalism in the 2500 Block of Tepper Ln NE

8:11 p.m. – AOA – warrant served in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

10:28 p.m. – Menacing – use/display weapons in the 4400 Block of River Rd N

9:00 p.m. – Property – lost in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

THURSDAY, MAY 1

3:51 p.m. – Assist rendered – law in the 3000 Block of Division St

FRIDAY, MAY 2

8:01 a.m. – Theft I – by deception/false pretenses in the 4700 Block of Harcourt Ave NE

2:48 p.m. – Theft i – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

7:31 p.m. – Criminal mischief I – crime damage in the 1900 Block of Chemawa Rd N

SATURDAY, MAY 3

1:25 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 5100 block of River Rd

7:26 p.m. – Theft I – all other larceny in the 6400 block of Keizer Station Blvd

SUNDAY, MAY 4

1:19 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 300 block of Janet Ave N

2:29 a.m. – Reckless driving in the 2900 block of Broadway St NE

2:29 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. in the 2900 block of Broadway St NE

8:15 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5600 block of Ulali Dr NE

7:29 p.m. – Resisting arrest – dis. conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Reckless endangering – dis. conduct on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Reckless driving on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Impound/tow auto on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Drugs – unlawful poss methamphetamine on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

7:29 p.m. – Assault police officer – simple on Chemawa Rd NE & McLeod Ln NE

MONDAY, MAY 5

3:30 a.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit theft in the 4600 Block of Lowell Ave NE

