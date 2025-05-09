Keizer stadium gets new name

Goodbye, Volcanoes Stadium.

The Keizer baseball park that opened nearly 30 years ago is getting a new name.

Now, fans and players will be going to Roto-Rooter Park.

The name change was announced recently and work is underway to rebrand the sports venue.

“We are super excited to associate with such a reputable and highly respected brand as Roto-Rooter,” said Mickey Walker, CEO of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League.

Justin Cvitkoch, general manager of Roto-Rooter’s Portland branch, said the recent $2.5 million upgrade to the stadium “shows the facility’s steadfast commitment to the community and positions the venue for future growth.”

The stadium was built in 1997 and through 2019 was home to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball team, a Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The Mavericks have been using the stadium as home base since 2021.

The park has been home to the Oregon high school baseball championships for 25 years, is home to Corban University’s baseball team, and has been the venue for countless youth ball teams, from Little League on up.

Walker said the park “has transformed into a multi-use sports and entertainment facility hosting hundreds of events each year.”