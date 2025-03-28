Coming Up: Artists show and tell, dancing and more

The First Tuesday meet-up for artists is coming up from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 at the Keizer Art Association gallery and classroom, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Everyone’s invited to bring a piece of art they have completed recently for “Show and Tell.”

The event will include a program and demo, treats, a raffle and focus on pine needle art by Billie Larson & Friends.

And mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Sunday, March 30

• Dance to the music of The Angels, 2 p.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Tuesday, April 1

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m. at The REC, hosted by the Mavericks League.

Wednesday, April 2

• KNOW luncheon meeting, featuring Percey Auction chair and co-chair, Leslie Risewick and Jill Gust, 11:45 a.m., The View Restaurant at McNary Golf Course.

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, April 3

• Beginning Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Saturday, April 5

• Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

• Dance at the Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., 7-10 p.m., with music by Ray Mann & Friends. Cost: $7.

Monday, April 7

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, April 8

• Keizer Parks Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

Wednesday, April 9

• Preschool Story Time, Keizer Community Library, Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

Monday, April 14

• Book Discussion Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, April 15

• Keizer Fire District board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire District board room, 661 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, April 17

• Keizer Safety/Bikeways/Pedestrian Committee meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, May 1

• Community Diversity Engagement Committee meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Monday, May 5

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Send event information to: [email protected].

