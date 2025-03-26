Keizer Fire honors Hiller, Smith for exceptional service

Joe Hiller and Garren Smith were fairly new to the Keizer Fire District when they teamed up in December to tackle a car fire.

The firefighters pooled their skills to fight the flames, which destroyed a car at Soap N Suds Car Wash on North River Road.

That was a core shared experience for the two and now they are sharing another career highlight – receiving top awards at the district’s annual ceremony.

A car smolders after it caught fire in December at a Keizer car wash. Two firefighters who helped extinguish the blaze recently were cited for their service to the Keizer Fire District. (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Joe Hiller was named Firefighter of the Year, cited for his aptitude for service and personal growth.

“He’s a super hard worker, always wanting to help out and better himself – just a standout guy,” said Lt CJ Thorne.

Fire Chief Ryan Russell told those at the ceremony that Hiller was always learning how to “help co-workers and serve the citizens of our community.”

Hiller, 27, was hired in Keizer in 2023 after graduating from Chemeketa Community College’s fire program. He said his father, a long-time volunteer at the St. Paul Fire District, inspired him to become a firefighter.

“Just seeing him serve his community was just really inspiring and very influential for me as a kid,” Hiller said.

After volunteering in St. Paul and interning as a paramedic, Keizer was his next major step. He was impressed by the people and work environment.

Garren Smith, 20, originally from Olympia, Washington, joined the Keizer agency as a resident volunteer in 2023 and studied at Chemeketa on the side.

Despite attending paramedic school at the College of Emergency Services in Clackamas, Smith finds ways to stay helpful at the station.

“He’s taken a lot on but still tries to help the shift where he can and finds projects to work on. He’s very motivated,” Thorne said.

According to Russell, Smith is “always willing to help, no matter the task, and is never without a positive attitude.”

He tackles tasks like cooking or sweeping the floors, which improves the department’s morale, Hiller said.

Both firefighters were surprised by their families at the award ceremony. Smith was reassured to see his hard work recognized. Hiller was elated to see his wife and three kids in the audience, including his recently born daughter.

Off duty, Hiller spends most of his time with his family, playing t-ball with his two boys, ages two and four.

Smith finds space to relax between his shifts and school days, sometimes golfing with his “second family” from the station.

Both intend to stay at Keizer for a long time. Hiller hopes to move up ranks to become an engineer.

Smith, now in a temporary position, intends to join the district full time after graduating from paramedic school and also wants to become an engineer someday.

“Driving the trucks would just be really cool,” he said.

Other awards given at the Feb. 1 event include:

• Employee of the Year – Thorne was cited for his consistent professional attitude and exceptional decision-making skills.

• EMT of the Year – Tobias Klotz was cited for his dedication to the public and exceptional skill as a paramedic.

• Rookie of the Year – Janzen Aguilar-Nelson was described as a dedicated worker always willing to offer a hand.

• Chief’s Award – Mike Jenson, acknowledged by the chief as being a “peer leader who offers valuable input and sets an example people naturally want to follow.”

• Length of Service Awards – Aaron Kennen, Lyn Komp, Amber Wendtlock (5 years); Ted McClung (10 years); Rachel Brozovich and Anne-Marie Storms (15 years).

Joe Hiller checks an oxygen tank at the Keizer Fire District. He was cited recently as the agency’s “Firefighter of the Year.” (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

Garren Smith takes on dishes duty at the Keizer Fire District. He was cited recently as the agency’s “Volunteer of the Year.” (RILEY ELLIS/Keizertimes)

