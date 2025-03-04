Peek inside the Capitol as construction nears completion

Construction on the ground and basement levels of the Oregon State Capitol is nearing its final months.

Contractors expect the work to be finished in September, as part of a larger project set to end in 2026.

On the outside, parts of the building are covered in scaffolding, fences and construction equipment. Inside, noise from the construction is noticeable throughout the building, but it very occasionally impacts the daily operations of the Capitol during the legislative session, project director Jodie Jones said during a tour for media Wednesday.

The basement, which workers refer to as “concourse level,” will house four new hearing rooms, two press rooms and a restaurant, and improved foundations will make the building earthquake-proof. The new sections of the building will have more access to natural light in hearing rooms and corridors, and there will be two courtyards on the ground level.

Jodie Jones, CAMS project manager, explains to members of the press the construction progress in the courtyard of the Oregon State Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

The Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety project was approved during the 2016 legislative session and is currently in its last phase. The first phase replaced old plumbing and electrical systems and added new accessible stairs and exits. The second phase also increased accessibility, made seismic improvements and renovated additional mechanical and electrical systems.

It’s a $596 million project, with the final phase accounting for most of the cost.

Built in 1938, many materials and features of the current rotunda were “not up to today’s standards,” according to Aaron Jones, a superintendent with Hoffman Construction, the contractor in charge of the project. Designers wanted to make the new structure more rigid and long-lasting, especially to hold the golden Pioneer on top, he said.

The building was recently “unlocked,” meaning the steel plates that held it in place temporarily were removed to let its foundations hold the entire weight of the building.

In case of an earthquake, “the earth can move in every direction and the building will stay in one spot,” Aaron Jones said.

There have not been issues with staffing or construction supplies in the third phase of the project, according to Aaron Jones. “We planned for that, we identified it early on and made sure we got through the design process. I don’t think we’ve had anything that really delayed us,” he said.

Some areas of the Capitol will also feature new artwork from immigrant, Indigenous and Black artists and other artists of color. It will be an opportunity for creators from around the state to decorate the interior of the building with art “that represents how they view the history” of Oregon, Jodie Jones said.

The construction project will also increase accessibility and make improvements to existing elevators on both wings of the building, she said.

It is the largest active construction project in a public building in Oregon after the Portland Airport expansion was finalized last year.

The elevator area next to the Oregon State Capitol rotunda is filled with construction equipment as workers finalize phase III of the CAMS project, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

One of the approximately 150 employees currently active on site stands on a personnel lift working on the ceiling of a hallway on the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Construction takes shape in one of the rooms on the ground level of the Oregon State Capitol building on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Aaron Jones, superintendent with Hoffman Construction, explains to members of the press how the 160 new base isolators that support the Oregon State Capitol building will protect it in case of an earthquake, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

The corridor on the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol that will connect the new hearing rooms, press rooms and restaurant is covered in equipment as one of the areas with the most construction activity, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

A worker on a personnel lift installs electrical equipment in what will become a large hearing room on the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol for committee meetings. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

A worker opens wiring and electrical material to install on the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

A Hoffman worker stands on a personnel lift on the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Workers have a blueprint of the concourse level of the Oregon State Capitol building hanging in one of the rooms under construction, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Three workers take a break around outdoor scaffolding in what will become a large and spacious courtyard in the Oregon State Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

A worker in the courtyard on the ground level of the Oregon State Capitol looks down to view the concourse level, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Workers gain progress with landscaping outside of the Oregon State Capitol as part of the last part of the project, expected to be finalized in 2026. Photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

Parts of the west wing of the Oregon State Capitol building are covered in scaffolding to allow personnel and equipment to move efficiently during the construction project, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

