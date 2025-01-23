‘Mermaid’ making splash with 6-day run on McNary stage

McNary High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid” is taking audiences under the waves this week and next on the Ken Collins Theatre stage.

The show begins Thursday, Jan. 23, and continues Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1. Curtain time is 7 p.m. each date, plus there will be matinees at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

As a bonus, a Kids Under the Sea party will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Children can meet the characters and enjoy treats and crafts before the matinee. Special tickets, available through a link at McNary High School Theatre on Facebook, will include the party and admission to the show.

