Keizer Gold Star Families Memorial seeks donations before deadline

An example of an America’s Gold Star Family Memorial Monument. Submitted phot

Organizers working to erect an America’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Keizer are seeking financial donations to meet an April 1 deadline.

The memorial will be constructed at PFC Ryan Hill Park in Keizer Station.

The project has an April 1 deadline to raise $30,000 – half the needed funds to be eligible for a memorial from the national America’s Gold Star Family organization.

America’s Gold Star Families is a non-profit created to assist those grieving any military loss from active duty service. They include all family members representing all conflicts, all branches of service, and all circumstances of death.

The Keizer organizing group has raised $10,000, and is asking the community to help reach its fundraising goal.

The total cost of the memorial is estimated to be about $150,000.

Matt Lawyer of the Parks Advisory Board told city councilors that financial or in-kind donations can be made via the Facebook page (Gold Star Family Memorial Monument Keizer, OR) or via email at [email protected].