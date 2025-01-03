Sewer line repairs completed, all clear

The City of Salem Public Works Department has completed repairs to the sewer mains located just west of Keizer city limits. The repairs restored full service to West Salem residents. The final 24-inch sewer main was activated lateDec. 28, reestablishing critical service from the West Salem area to the Willow Lake Wastewater Treatment

Signs are posted at various locations in West Salem warning people to avoid contact with the water due to potentially high levels of bacteria. Water quality samples will continue to be taken until the results indicate that the issue has been cleared.