How the Keizertimes will report on election

By LYNDON ZAITZ Of the Keizertimes

The Keizertimes staff will fol- low and report election reports on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

We will monitor results from the Marion County Elections Division for real-time results and post those as TMthey are reported.

Updates on keizertimes.com, the Keizertimes Facebook and X pages will be made throughout the evening.

The Keizertimes will cover city, state legislative, Congressional and national race results.

Election ballots must be cast by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for

your ballot to count. If you mail your ballot, it must be post- marked by Election Day and received in the mail within 7 days to be processed.