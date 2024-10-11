Holiday parade’s value questioned at council

By KEIZERTIMES Staff

A Keizer city councilor questioned the value of the community’s holiday parade as the Keizer City Council on Monday, Oct. 7, considered a routine vote related to the parade.

The council took up a resolution suspending temporarily an ordinance that prohibits street vendors during December’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade is presented by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

Councilor Laura Reid announced she would not support the suspension.

“I feel the Christmas Parade is not serving the people of Keizer well. Most of the entries are not Keizer organizations,” she said. “I don’t think this is a good expenditure of public funds.”

She cited that Keizer has other Christmas events such as the tree lighting and the Miracle of Christmas display in the Gubser neighborhood.

Councilor Shaney Starr, who moved for the suspension, asked City Attorney Joseph Lindsay if she could withdraw the motion.

The council voted 3-1 for the suspension.

The Monday council session started with three proclamations declaring October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognizing Indigenous People Day and marking National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson was joined by Jayne Downing, executive director of the Center for Hope and Safety, to talk about domestic violence.

Clarkson said that in 2023 law enforcement handled more than 1,200 reports of domestic violence and victims obtained almost 2,000 protective orders.

Councilor Reid spoke about Indigenous People Day as a member of the Community Diversity Engagement Committee. She related the history of the people who lived in the area for centuries.

Randy Falardeau and Danielle Peel of Garten Services accepted the proclamation for National Disability Employment Month.

Keizer resident Kathy Lincoln spoke to the council about her concerns about expanding the urban growth boundary. She cited the cost of infrastructure to expand and turning farmland into neighborhoods.

Lincoln said she was troubled by private discussions between city councilors and county commissioners about expanding the urban growth boundary.

“Public meetings laws make it very clear that big decisions cities need to make need to be in public, not behind closed doors,” Lincoln said.

In other actions the council:

• Authorized City Manager Adam Brown and Police Chief Andrew Copeland to provide cell phones to officers. Currently officers receive a monthly stipend for cell phones. They rely on their personal phones while on duty which has security and privacy issues.

•Approved a plan to have a Thomas Dove Keizur exhibition at the civic center. The display is slated to find a permanent home at the Capitol n 2026.

•Brown introduced Garrett Klever of Keizer as the city’s new human resources director. He most recently worked for the Oregon state agencies.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21.