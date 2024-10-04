Band Day nets more than $10K plus a truckload of bottles/cans

The McNary band and color guard held Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, netting more than $10,000 in donations.

As of press time, the number of cans and bottles donated had not been finalized. Director of Bands Elizabeth Herring said the semi-truck was about three fourths filled at the end of the day

Band Day is the single largest fund raiser for the school’s band programs and the color guard.

Band and color guard members, dressed in their uniforms were divided into 16 teams that trekked throughout Keizer, soliciting recyclable bottles and cans as well as cash donations.

Herring estimated that the final amount raised will be more than $18,000, which is $1,5oo short of the goal to balance their 2024-25 budget.